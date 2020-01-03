Tennessee Republican Rep. Phil Roe to Retire in 2020
Tennessee GOP Rep. Phil Roe announced on Friday that he will retire at the end of the year, joining more than 20 other House Republicans who plan to exit after the 2020 election. Roe, the ranking member of the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee, is currently serving his sixth term in the House and represents a longtime Republican stronghold.
“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them,” Roe said in a statement. “As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career. After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.”