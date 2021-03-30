Philadelphia Man Shot and Killed While Filming Anti-Gun Violence Video
WHAT ARE THE ODDS
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed Monday while filming a video about the city’s problem with gun violence, reported WPVI, the local ABC News affiliate. Anthony Merriett, 55, was working for a production company making the film, which will stream on Netflix, police said.
“They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We don’t know if it was robbery, if his wallet and money were taken.”
According to cops, Merriett walked out of the home to retrieve some equipment from his van when an unknown shooter opened fire, striking Merriett multiple times. The killing was the City of Brotherly Love’s 119th homicide in Philadelphia so far this year.