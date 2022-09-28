14-Year-Old Student Killed in Football Scrimmage Shooting
‘AMBUSH’
A 14-year-old high school student was killed and four others were injured in a shooting after a football scrimmage in Philadelphia on Tuesday, police say. All five victims were walking off the field outside Roxborough High School when a green Ford Explorer pulled up and its occupants opened fire before fleeing the scene, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. There were at least two shooters, authorities say, who targeted the boys—all five of whom were football players. The 14-year-old was hit in the left side and died later at a hospital. Another boy, 14, was in stable condition after being hit in the left thigh. A 17-year-old victim was shot three times in his left leg and once in his right arm; police say he too is stable, as was a fourth victim. A fifth victim was able to be treated at the scene for a graze wound. “This used to be a safe haven for our young people and to see now young people can't even come to a scrimmage game?” Philadelphia School District Chief Safety Officer Kevin Bethel said. “That was a cowardly act today. To come out and ambush people coming off a ball field. That makes you tough? I think not.”