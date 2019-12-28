CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Bans Two U.S. Senators

    NOT WELCOME

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has banned two U.S. senators from entering his country and threatened to introduce tighter restrictions to other Americans over the incarceration of government critic Leila de Lima. U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy introduced a provision in the 2020 budget that would ban any Philippine national involved in de Lima’s incarceration from entering the U.S. Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, said: “We will not sit idly if they continue to interfere with our processes as a sovereign state.” The Philippines generally grants visa-free entry for up to 30 days to Americans.

    Read it at Reuters