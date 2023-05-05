Phoenix Police in Hot Water for Racist, Sexist Language: Report
EYE-OPENING
Phoenix police are in a tough spot after a high-ranking officer allegedly got caught using unprofessional—and offensive—language in front of colleagues. An investigation by the Phoenix Equal Opportunity Department found that in 2021, then-Assistant Chief Steve Martos allegedly nicknamed a Black police officer “Blackie.” When a female officer was caught by her body camera using a racial slur, Martos allegedly claimed he wanted to keep her from getting fired “because she was hot,” according to the investigation. Executive Assistant Chief Mike Kurtenbach allegedly witnessed Martos making the racist and sexist statements but did not report them. In response to the report, the city of Phoenix said the police department—with its new leadership team—“is moving forward with a commitment to be a self-assessing, self-correcting organization.”