DNA Ties Florida Sex Offender to ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Cases: Prosecutors
Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that a 60-year-old sex offender's DNA has been matched to as many as 25 rape cases from the 1980s, leading them to believe they have finally identified the so-called Pillowcase Rapist, The Sun-Sentinel reports. At a Thursday news conference, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said officials believe Robert Koehler was the Pillowcase Rapist—who sexually assaulted over 40 women in Florida about four decades ago. “This offender will never, ever be free again,” Rundle said. “We feel confident that there are a number of sufficient cases that we can prosecute,” she said, adding that it may take time to locate victims. Koehler, who was convicted of a 1990 rape, was arrested over the weekend and has denied the allegations against him. Authorities say DNA tests show 100 percent matches between his DNA and that found on at least 25 women who claimed to have been raped by the Pillowcase Rapist. Koehler is being held without bond.