Rock Legend Files for Divorce From Fifth Wife

Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters has filed for divorce from his wife, who is 35 years his junior. The British music legend, 83, went public with his marriage to his former driver, Kamilah Chavis, 48, five years ago, but is now seeking to end it through the New York Supreme Court. Revealing his fifth marriage in October 2021, he said: “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.” People reports that the filing is listed as contested, meaning issues remain unresolved between the couple. Waters split from Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years together. Before that, he was married to his first wife, Judith Trim, from 1968 to 1975. He later married Carolyne Christie in 1976, until they divorced in 1992. Christie was followed by Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001. Waters has three children, Harry, 49, and India, 48, from his marriage to Christie. He also had a child with Phillips, Jack, 29.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
Account (completed)
Payment (completed)
Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
1Account
2Payment
3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
OR
Loading subscription options
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.