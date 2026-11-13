HIT THE WALL Rock Legend Files for Divorce From Fifth Wife They went public five years ago. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters # 3

Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters has filed for divorce from his wife, who is 35 years his junior. The British music legend, 83, went public with his marriage to his former driver, Kamilah Chavis, 48, five years ago, but is now seeking to end it through the New York Supreme Court. Revealing his fifth marriage in October 2021, he said: “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.” People reports that the filing is listed as contested, meaning issues remain unresolved between the couple. Waters split from Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years together. Before that, he was married to his first wife, Judith Trim, from 1968 to 1975. He later married Carolyne Christie in 1976, until they divorced in 1992. Christie was followed by Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001. Waters has three children, Harry, 49, and India, 48, from his marriage to Christie. He also had a child with Phillips, Jack, 29.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register