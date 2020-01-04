Pink to Donate Half a Million Dollars to Help Fight Australian Wildfires

Read it at Associated Press
American pop singer Pink has pledged a half-a-million-dollar donation to help fight deadly wildfires in Australia. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the singer tweeted on Saturday to her 32.2 million followers. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.” She also posted a link to local fire departments where her fans can make donations directly.