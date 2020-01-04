CHEAT SHEET
    Pink to Donate Half a Million Dollars to Help Fight Australian Wildfires

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Drost-Hansen/Reuters

    American pop singer Pink has pledged a half-a-million-dollar donation to help fight deadly wildfires in Australia. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the singer tweeted on Saturday to her 32.2 million followers. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.” She also posted a link to local fire departments where her fans can make donations directly.

