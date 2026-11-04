ACA-AWKWARD ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Charged With Criminal Offense The actress has apologized for the mistake. Hollie Adams/REUTERS # 1

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson has been charged in the U.K. after insurance lapsed on her $67,000 Audi while she stayed in Los Angeles awaiting the birth of her second child. The 46-year-old Sydney-born actress and comedian pleaded not guilty, according to court papers obtained by the Press Association. Wilson wrote in to explain that pregnancy complications involving her wife, fashion designer Ramona Agruma, delayed their return to London. “During this entire time, the vehicle was not used at all and was not kept on the road,” she wrote. She said she discovered the lapse after returning on May 28 and bought insurance before anyone drove the SUV. “Please accept our sincerest apologies, we are not U.K. residents and I was unaware of the requirement to keep a car insured.” Britain’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency said Wilson failed to respond to a fixed penalty offer, and it then opted to bring a criminal prosecution. The court referred the case to an open hearing on November 30, which Wilson could be asked to attend.

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