SLICE OF HISTORY Pizza Hut Co-Founder Dies at 95 He and his brother opened the first Pizza Hut more than 60 years ago. Facebook/Wichita State University # 5

The co-founder of Pizza Hut has died at age 95. Dan Carney was 26 when he and his 19-year-old brother, Frank Carney, borrowed $600 from their mother to open the first Pizza Hut in 1958 at the Wichita State University campus in Kansas. The small sign had room for only eight letters. Thus, “Pizza Hut” was born. The brothers opened their second store six months later, with six locations in the first year, and later launched their first franchise in Topeka in 1959. The brothers expanded internationally in 1970 before selling the chain to PepsiCo for $300 million in 1977. There are now almost 20,000 Pizza Hut restaurants worldwide. Dan married his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Singleton, and had six children and later 12 grandchildren before Singleton’s death in 1998. Dan served two years in the Air Force and got his master’s in 2004, 51 years after his undergraduate degree. Frank died in 2020 of pneumonia at 82. Dan’s family said that as one of 12 siblings, he was always surrounded by his “large and devoted family.” “Through all the joys and complexities of life, his family always knew they could depend on his quiet understanding and compassionate heart,” the family said. He’s survived by his second wife, Gayla Coulter, whom he married in 2001. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Dan and Frank Carney celebrate the making of the 14 millionth Pizza Hut pizza in 1966. Kurtwfan13/Wikimedia

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