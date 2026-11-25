A CLOSE CALL Plane Forced to Land After Mid-Atlantic Emergency The plane was leaking oil mid-air. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I # 1

A British Airways flight from London to Boston declared an emergency over the Atlantic after reportedly suffering an oil leak, forcing pilots to change their flight plan. Flight BA239, a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, squawked the emergency code 7700 more than four hours into its journey, alerting air traffic control to a serious onboard issue. According to aviation tracking outlet Aviation 24/7, the crew told Canadian air traffic controllers they were losing oil when the engines operated at high power. The pilots cut engine power and flew lower, which helped keep the oil leak from getting worse. The crew subsequently canceled the emergency alert and continued towards Boston Logan International Airport, rather than diverting to Iceland or Canada. Tracking data showed the aircraft traveling slower and lower than normal as it continued across the Atlantic, with the flight only delayed by an hour.

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