MIDAIR SCARE Plane Forced to Land After NHL Star Suffers Medical Emergency Ben Kindel suffered a sudden health crisis shortly after takeoff. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images # 1

An NHL team’s charter flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a 19-year-old rising star suffered an alarming medical crisis shortly after takeoff. The Pittsburgh Penguins team plane was forced to turn back to Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday so medical personnel could treat forward Ben Kindel. Kindel, a top prospect selected 11th overall in the 2025 draft, was treated mid-flight before being rushed to the University of Utah Hospital. “The Pittsburgh Penguins team plane returned to the Salt Lake City International Airport today shortly after takeoff due to a medical episode involving forward Ben Kindel,” the team said in a statement. “Team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC, as well as the team’s medical staff were on board and immediately attended to Ben. An ambulance was waiting upon arrival, and he was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation. Ben is conscious, alert and in stable condition.” The team added: “The health and safety of our players, as well as the privacy for their families, are our top priority. The team will provide further updates when appropriate.” Kindel recorded 17 goals and 35 points in 77 games during his 2025-26 rookie season. The Penguins lost 5-4 to the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register