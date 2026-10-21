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MIDAIR SCARE

Plane Forced to Land After NHL Star Suffers Medical Emergency

Ben Kindel suffered a sudden health crisis shortly after takeoff.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 03: Ben Kindel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during the game against the Montréal Canadiens at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

An NHL team’s charter flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a 19-year-old rising star suffered an alarming medical crisis shortly after takeoff. The Pittsburgh Penguins team plane was forced to turn back to Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday so medical personnel could treat forward Ben Kindel. Kindel, a top prospect selected 11th overall in the 2025 draft, was treated mid-flight before being rushed to the University of Utah Hospital. “The Pittsburgh Penguins team plane returned to the Salt Lake City International Airport today shortly after takeoff due to a medical episode involving forward Ben Kindel,” the team said in a statement. “Team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC, as well as the team’s medical staff were on board and immediately attended to Ben. An ambulance was waiting upon arrival, and he was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation. Ben is conscious, alert and in stable condition.” The team added: “The health and safety of our players, as well as the privacy for their families, are our top priority. The team will provide further updates when appropriate.” Kindel recorded 17 goals and 35 points in 77 games during his 2025-26 rookie season. The Penguins lost 5-4 to the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

Read it at Hockey Feed

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