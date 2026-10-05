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Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Colliding With Zebra

The pilot couldn’t deploy the plane’s landing gear after striking the animal during takeoff.

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Rainbirder/Wikimedia Commons

By Will Neal

A safari plane has been forced to make an emergency landing after hitting a zebra during takeoff. The Embraer EMB-120, operated by Sindbard Air, reportedly hit the wild animal while departing from a runway at Seronera in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. It later suffered a landing gear malfunction on approach to Kilimanjaro International Airport, about 270 miles east of the park, prompting the pilot to perform a belly-slide landing along the tarmac between 11 a.m. and noon on Sunday. The plane was originally headed for the island of Zanzibar but diverted after the crew discovered the gear issue. No injuries were reported, and all 26 passengers and four crew members are understood to have disembarked safely. Airport officials closed Kilimanjaro International Airport while the plane was removed from the runway.

Read it at The Tanzania Times

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