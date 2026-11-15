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COLLECTIVE SCREAM

Planes Collide on Tarmac Amid Ground Stop Chaos

Photos show a cracked nose on a UPS Boeing 767 aircraft.

Planes are parked on the tarmac at Miami International Airport after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues, in Miami, Florida, US, November 13, 2026.

Marco Bello/REUTERS

By Lauren Hartley

A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines jet carrying 172 people collided on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on Saturday, one day after all nationwide flights were grounded due to air traffic communications issues. Two people reported minor injuries from the 9:15 p.m. crash and were treated at the scene. “The wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 while the airplanes were taxiing,” the Federal Aviation Administration said. “We were taxiing after landing at a normal speed when, all of a sudden, I heard the chatter around me getting louder, followed by a collective scream and then the impact of another aircraft hitting ours,” Copa passenger Cesar Ferreira told CNN. Air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa flight, according to the FAA. The collision is under investigation. UPS said it is “committed to working with authorities to determine what happened.”

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