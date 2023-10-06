Plans Being Made for Biden to Meet China’s Xi in San Francisco: Report
LET’S TALK
The White House has started making plans for a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on American soil in November, according to a report. Administration officials told The Washington Post that the face-to-face meeting could take place in San Francisco and would likely constitute an attempt to reset relations between their countries. One anonymous official told the Post that Biden looks forward to meeting Xi but “nothing has been confirmed yet.” It would be the first in-person talks between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Indonesia last November. Since then, relations between the Washington, D.C., and Beijing have been strained by the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon, Biden describing Xi as a “dictator,” and an ongoing row over export controls imposed by the U.S. on tech to China.