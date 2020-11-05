Colorado Cop Put on Leave After Threatening to ‘Beat the Hell’ Out of Democrats

Read it at Denver Post
A Colorado police officer has been put on administrative leave for authoring a Facebook post Wednesday where he threatened to “beat the hell” out of Democrats and help them “find God.” Speaking directly to Democrats, Platteville Police Department officer Jason Taft implored them to meet him on the battleground. “I’m ready to leave my job just so I can hurt these people that act like they know what real life is about,” Taft said in a follow-up comment. The post was still live as of Thursday afternoon.