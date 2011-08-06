PM Vows to End Nuclear Use

CHEAT SHEET
Prime Minister Naoto Kan vowed to end Japan's reliance on nuclear energy, speaking at a memorial for the bombing of Hiroshima 66 years ago. Before the March 11 earthquake and the crippling of the Fukushima power plant, Japan got a third of its energy from nuclear power. Public sentiment has shifted against nuclear power since the disaster, with 70 percent of people saying they back Kan's push to overhaul the country's energy system. After the memorial, demonstrators marched with signs that read, “No more Fukushima, no more Hiroshima.”