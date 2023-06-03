Police Find Missing 5 Year Old’s Body in Closet of Mother’s Home
Police in Colorado have found what they believe to be the remains of a missing 5-year-old girl in the home of her mother, who previously told investigators that she had put the child up for adoption. The mother, who was previously arrested and charged for fabricating the adoption story, now faces charges including child abuse resulting in death, The Sacramento Bee reported. “It was tough to see our cops that had to find that little angel in the condition they found her in,” the chief of the Aurora Police Department said. Authorities first became aware of the situation thanks to the girl’s grandmother, who feared for the child’s safety after her daughter, the mother, made unsettling remarks. “Thanks to her, her courage and her love, that little child wound up being able to get a proper burial sooner rather than later instead of being stuffed in some closet,” the police chief said.