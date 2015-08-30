Police: Man Charged in Bangkok Blast

CHEAT SHEET
Bangkok police have charged a man in connection with a deadly blast that killed 20 in the city almost two weeks ago. The man was charged with illegal possession of weapons, but officials say he isn’t the individual seen on CCTV footage leaving a backpack at the Erawan shrine. After being arrested Saturday, the man has allegedly not been cooperative with investigators, authorities say. Police say they found numerous forged Turkish passports at his apartment.