Police Mistake Israeli for Terrorist and Kill Him: Report

Read it at Jerusalem Post
Israeli police shot and killed an Israeli man they mistook as a terrorist when they spotted him driving wildly, according to media reports. The man, whose name has not been released, was trying to evacuate the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, Ynet reported. He is said to have led police on an half-hour chase before he jumped out of his car and ran toward a field. That’s when officers, who reportedly thought he was a terrorist who had hijacked an Israeli’s car, gunned him down.