Manhunt for Perp Who Stole, Defecated on NYC Restaurant’s Pride Flags

New York City police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who defecated on not one, but two Pride flags flown by a local restaurant. The unidentified individual was on Manhattan’s swanky Upper West Side neighborhood when he stole two of the rainbow flags from a a tapas and wine bar, walked to the restaurant’s outdoor dining shed, took one flag and defecated on it, according to the Daily News. He then “took a second Pride flag and wiped his backside with it,” according to a statement released Saturday by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. A restaurant porter who was working at the time told the Daily News that he discovered the situation because “I smelled something really bad.” The New York Post reportedly viewed footage of the incident where the man also apparently “carved a smiley face into the pile.” General Manager Nathan Nolen Edwards told the outlet: “It’s definitely a punch to the gut.” Police are offering a $3500 reward.
