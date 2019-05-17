Police Probe Three Separate Arson Attacks on Jewish Centers in Massachusetts

Police in Massachusetts are investigating three separate intentionally set fires at two Jewish centers over the past week, The Boston Globe reports. The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Arlington was allegedly targeted by an arsonist on May 11, and again on Thursday evening. The fires at the center, which holds Hebrew classes and religious services, were quickly put out, which limited damage to the building. The office of the state fire marshal called both incidents “arson fires,” and Acting Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said the fires appeared to be a “direct assault on our community.” Later on Thursday, another fire occurred at the Chabad Jewish Center in Needham—which Needham Police Chief John Schlittler said was “intentionally set.” Officials from Needham and Arlington are reportedly investigating the three incidents for any connections. Rabbi Avi Bukiet, of the Arlington center, told reporters they received “overwhelming support” from the community and the center plan does not plan on moving.