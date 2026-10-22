Police Say Kansas City Chiefs Star Didn’t Die of ‘Natural Causes’
The Kansas City Chiefs lineman was pronounced dead at his Florida home at age 37.
Former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Allen Bailey went into cardiac arrest before he died at his Florida home on Tuesday, a police report obtained by TMZ has revealed.
The report says that Bailey, 37, was pronounced dead about 10 minutes after first responders arrived at his Green Cove Springs residence.
The cause of death came despite the family telling TMZ that they believed he died of natural causes.
An investigation into his death is still underway.
Bailey’s wife, Lauren Bailey, found him dead, the NFL star’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told TMZ Wednesday.
“Our hearts go out to his family. Prayers are with them,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him.”
Bailey, nicknamed “The Hulk” for his burly physique, played eight seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 for two seasons.
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A Miami University alum, he signed a four-year, $25 million contract extension during his 2014 NFL season.
During his time with the Chiefs, Bailey founded the Allen Bailey Foundation, a nonprofit that supports student-athletes and families in Georgia.
The foundation marked McIntosh County’s first free youth football camp, giving hundreds of young athletes the opportunity to train with NFL players. It also organizes turkey drives, toy drives, and backpack giveaways for local families.
Tributes have poured in for Bailey, including from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two played together in 2017 and 2018.
“Obviously it’s terrible to hear the news that we heard,” he said during the press conference. “[He was] a great teammate. I mean, you see him and he’s one of those glue guys on the team. He makes plays. Not necessarily the superstar, but the guy that makes everything go.”
Mahomes continued, “We’re praying for his family. And know that all his teammates, we’ve talked and we know that we’re gonna do whatever we can to support those guys.”
Bailey’s death comes months after his former Chiefs teammate Jordan Devey reportedly died by suicide at age 38.
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