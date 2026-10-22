THE HULK Police Say Kansas City Chiefs Star Didn’t Die of ‘Natural Causes’ The Kansas City Chiefs lineman was pronounced dead at his Florida home at age 37. Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing, Reuters

Former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Allen Bailey went into cardiac arrest before he died at his Florida home on Tuesday, a police report obtained by TMZ has revealed.

The report says that Bailey, 37, was pronounced dead about 10 minutes after first responders arrived at his Green Cove Springs residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of death came despite the family telling TMZ that they believed he died of natural causes.

An investigation into his death is still underway.

Allen Bailey and his wife, Lauren Bailey, seem to be pictured with their two children and family dog for Christmas in 2022. Screenshot/Instagram

Bailey’s wife, Lauren Bailey, found him dead, the NFL star’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told TMZ Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our hearts go out to his family. Prayers are with them,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him.”

Play Video

Bailey, nicknamed “The Hulk” for his burly physique, played eight seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 for two seasons.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A Miami University alum, he signed a four-year, $25 million contract extension during his 2014 NFL season.

During his time with the Chiefs, Bailey founded the Allen Bailey Foundation, a nonprofit that supports student-athletes and families in Georgia.

Allen Bailey #97 gave a thumbs-up to teammate Dustin Colquitt in the closing minutes of the 30-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/David Eulitt, Getty Images

The foundation marked McIntosh County’s first free youth football camp, giving hundreds of young athletes the opportunity to train with NFL players. It also organizes turkey drives, toy drives, and backpack giveaways for local families.

Tributes have poured in for Bailey, including from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two played together in 2017 and 2018.

Bailey's teammates say he was tough on the field but soft-spoken and personable off it. Icon Sportswire/Scott Winters, Getty Images

“Obviously it’s terrible to hear the news that we heard,” he said during the press conference. “[He was] a great teammate. I mean, you see him and he’s one of those glue guys on the team. He makes plays. Not necessarily the superstar, but the guy that makes everything go.”

Mahomes continued, “We’re praying for his family. And know that all his teammates, we’ve talked and we know that we’re gonna do whatever we can to support those guys.”

Bailey’s death comes months after his former Chiefs teammate Jordan Devey reportedly died by suicide at age 38.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register