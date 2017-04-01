Poll: Majority of Americans Want an Independent Russia Probe

A new poll has revealed that a slim majority of Americans want an independent investigation into Russia's possible interference in the 2016 presidential election. The poll, released Saturday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, showed that 52 percent of Americans are in favor of such a probe, compared to 23 percent who are against it. Support for an investigation into possible ties between members of Trump’s administration and Russian officials was divided among party lines. Three-quarters of Democrats are in favor of such an investigation, while only one-quarter of Republicans support it, the poll showed. Questions about possible Russian involvement in Trump’s campaign have abounded since he took office in November, with at least one top official forced to step down amid scrutiny over the matter. The FBI has identified several current and former members of Trump’s administration as being under investigation as part of an ongoing probe into Russia’s alleged election meddling.
While Trump’s administration has denied any wrongdoing or collusion with the Kremlin, the allegations forced at least one top official to step down. In addition to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned in early February, several other top officials face scrutiny over their dealings with Russia, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House senior adviser and Trump in-law Jared Kushner, who has volunteered for questioning as part of the congressional probe into the matter. Former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who stepped down from the Trump campaign amid revelations that he had financial dealings with Ukraine’s former Kremlin-backed President Viktor Yanukovych, is also under scrutiny as part of the investigation.