Pompeo: U.S. Diplomatic Staffer in Colombia is Missing, Presumed Dead After Boating Accident
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced that an American diplomatic staffer from the U.S. Mission of Colombia is missing and presumed dead following a boating accident over the weekend, and that other government personnel had been involved. He said that some were rescued with “modest injuries” and one was airlifted to the U.S. for treatment.
“To my entire State Department team, Susan and I are with you in your grief,” Pompeo said, speaking alongside the Colombian president in Bogotá. “You have my word the Department will do everything in our power to comfort and support those who have suffered from this devastating loss.” The top U.S. diplomat said the accident occured on Saturday near the Rosario Islands and the missing staffer’s family had been notified. Eleven of the 12 passengers in the boat were rescued, according to a Colombian navy press release.
The employee was “on temporary assignment to the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá” and was “engaging in tourist activities in Cartagena” when the accident took place, a spokesperson for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs told CNN.