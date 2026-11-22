ROUND TWO Pop Superstar, 33, Ties the Knot in Surprise Ceremony Miley Cyrus married for the second time on Saturday in California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atl # 1

Miley Cyrus, 33, said “I do” for the second time in a secret ceremony in Palm Springs on Saturday. The “Wrecking Ball” singer wed musician Maxx Morando, 28, in a celebrity-studded outdoor affair. Cyrus, previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, is known for her powerful vocals and hard-hitting breakup anthems like “Flowers.” Morando and Cyrus began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2025 during a trip to Japan. The couple wed under an arch of white flowers at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra. Cyrus wore a striking white long-sleeved dress that matched the stunning floral arrangements. Cyrus’ father, country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, attended with his partner, Elizabeth Hurley. Cyrus recounted the details of the proposal in an interview with Apple Music, saying: “This part of my life is something I’ve always wanted, and this is what I hope other people get to have, what I have. I don’t know if everybody gets to find their Maxx.” Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips officiated the service.

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