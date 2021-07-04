Pope Francis Hospitalized for Diverticulitis Surgery Hours After Sunday Blessing

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome Sunday afternoon to undergo what the Vatican press office said was a scheduled surgery for symptomatic colon diverticulitis—a sometimes-painful condition in which bulging sacs form in the digestive tract. The 84-year-old pontiff—has faced a string of health-related issues in recent years, including sciatica—was being prepped for the operation hours after his Sunday blessing. The Vatican said it would issue a health bulletin after the surgery.
This story is developing.