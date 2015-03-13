Pope Francis: I Will Last 2 or 3 Years

CHEAT SHEET
In an interview with a Mexican broadcaster on the second anniversary of his rise to the papacy, Pope Francis claimed his pontificate “will be brief: four or five years; I do not know, even two or three. Two have already passed.” The Argentine also said that he misses his life before becoming pope, calling the Catholic Church’s bureaucracy, “the last court that remains in Europe” and that he misses going out unrecognized for pizza. Francis argued that his predecessor, Benedict XVI, was “courageous” by opening the door for popes to resign from office.