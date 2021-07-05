Pope Francis Will Be Hospitalized for 7 Days After Part of His Colon Removed
DIVINE INTERVENTION
Pope Francis will spend at least the next seven days in a Rome hospital after successfully undergoing a three-hour surgery that included a left hemicolectomy—or removal of a chunk of his colon—the Vatican press office said in a statement Monday. The 84-year-old pontiff was taken to the hospital after delivering his Sunday Angelus blessing in what the Vatican said was a scheduled surgery. “His Holiness Pope Francis is in good general condition, alert and breathing on his own,” Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesperson said in the statement. The reason the surgery was not announced ahead of time was to avoid drawing hordes of faithful to the hospital to wish the beloved pontiff well, a source close to the Vatican told The Daily Beast. Francis has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including painful sciatica.