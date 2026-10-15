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GOD’S WORK IS NEVER DONE

Pope Leo, 71, Has a New Workplace After Lung Surgery

The American pontiff resumed his daily activities after having the lower lobe of his right lung removed.

Pope Leo waves to the crowd at the start of his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 7, 2026.

ANDREAS SOLARO/Andreas Solaro, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Pope Leo XIV, 71, is working from the hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous nodule from his lung.

“The chest X-ray revealed good recovery of the operated lung,” Dr. Luigi Carboni, Leo’s personal doctor, and Professor Stefano Margaritora, the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital, reported. “Overall, his postoperative recovery is proceeding as expected.”

A view of Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to be admitted for surgery on October 13, 2026.

A view of Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to be admitted for surgery on October 13, 2026.

Antonio Masiello/Antonio Masiello, Getty Images

Leo’s postoperative tests remained normal, and he completed full mobility exercises during a physiotherapy session on Thursday.

The pope also continued his daily activities independently, working from the hospital.

The hospital set up a special chapel for him on the 10th floor, near his room. For a second day, Leo celebrated Mass with other priests.

A night view of the tenth floor of Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, where Pope Leo XIV is staying following his lung surgery, on October 14, 2026.

A night view of the tenth floor of Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, where Pope Leo XIV is staying following his lung surgery, on October 14, 2026.

Franco Origlia/Franco Origlia, Getty Images

Leo was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, on Tuesday after having the lower lobe of his right lung removed.

Doctors are awaiting test results to determine the cancer’s exact makeup, whether it has spread beyond the affected lobe, and if further treatment is needed.

His recovery from surgery is expected to take a week, putting him at a full recovery by October 20.

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Leo announced the planned procedure during his Sunday noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

“The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed,” he told the crowd.

Pope Leo XIV arrives at the Gemelli University Hospital for an operation to remove a lump from his lung.

Pope Leo XIV arrives at the Gemelli University Hospital for an operation to remove a lump from his lung.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Alberto Pizzoli Getty Images

The pope has no known history of health problems and is not known to smoke, though it is unclear whether he smoked in his youth.

Leo has a scheduled trip to Peru, Uruguay, and Argentina from November 6-17, which he still plans to make.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru,” he said Sunday in Spanish.

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Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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