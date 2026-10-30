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POPE AT THE POLLS

Pope Leo Casts His Vote in U.S. Midterms

The pontiff is registered to vote in the Chicago suburbs.

Pope Leo XIV arrives on the popemobile for his inaugural Mass at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Yara Nardi/REUTERS/YARA NARDI

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV has voted in the U.S. midterms. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the pontiff, whose birth name is Robert Prevost, is a registered voter in Illinois and requested a mail-in ballot on October 3. State election records show that Leo, who is still a U.S. citizen, has voted in two Democratic and three Republican primaries since 2008. He also voted in the 2024 general election. The Vatican confirmed Friday that the pope “has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen whenever he was eligible to do so.” “The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in Democratic processes,” the Holy See press office said in a statement to the Sun-Times. Pope Leo has recently waded into American politics, clashing with President Donald Trump and criticizing his administration’s immigration policies.

Read it at The Chicago Sun-Times

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