HOLY HIT Pope Leo Takes a Rosary to the Face in Awkward Mishap The pontiff missed a catch on his way to Mass in Lima. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV was hit in the face by a rosary thrown from the crowd ahead of his final Mass in Peru. The 71-year-old was riding in the popemobile on Monday at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima as the faithful threw rosaries for him to catch. As he approached the altar, he missed some of the beads, which struck him on the left side of his face, Reuters reported. Photos showed Leo rubbing his face before he continued the Mass, which reportedly drew 1.5 million people. In his sermon, he thanked Peruvians for their hospitality during his six-day visit. “The Peruvian people are my people too!” he said. A former bishop of Chiclayo, Leo was born in Chicago and holds both American and Peruvian citizenship. When not being offered rosary beads, Leo has also caught stuffed animals, sports jerseys, and once even accepted a pizza from the crowd. But his security team has previously listed thrown objects as a top concern. The trip came about a month after surgeons removed the lower lobe of Leo’s right lung, and doctors confirmed he has lung adenocarcinoma.

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