UNEXPECTED DIAGNOSIS Pope Reveals Health Scare Ahead of Major Trip The American pontiff will undergo surgery this week, the Vatican said. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Filippo Monteforte, Getty Images # 1

Pope Leo XIV announced he will undergo surgery to remove a small growth on his lung this week. “Recently, during some medical tests, doctors discovered a localized nodule in my lung,” Leo, 71, said during his Sunday noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square. “The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.” The American pontiff has no previously known health problems. The surgery is scheduled at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where popes typically receive medical care. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said, “The operation is scheduled for the first days of this week, and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week.” Leo is supposed to travel to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November. It’s unclear whether the planned surgery and recovery will affect the planned trip. “I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers,” Leo told the crowd.

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