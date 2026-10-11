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UNEXPECTED DIAGNOSIS

Pope Reveals Health Scare Ahead of Major Trip

The American pontiff will undergo surgery this week, the Vatican said.

Pope Leo XIV, on October 11, 2026, announced he would be operated on "in the coming days" for a lump on his lung, saying it had been located "at a very early stage."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Filippo Monteforte, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Pope Leo XIV announced he will undergo surgery to remove a small growth on his lung this week. “Recently, during some medical tests, doctors discovered a localized nodule in my lung,” Leo, 71, said during his Sunday noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square. “The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.” The American pontiff has no previously known health problems. The surgery is scheduled at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where popes typically receive medical care. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said, “The operation is scheduled for the first days of this week, and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week.” Leo is supposed to travel to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November. It’s unclear whether the planned surgery and recovery will affect the planned trip. “I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers,” Leo told the crowd.

Read it at NBC News

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