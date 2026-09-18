SPIT IT OUT Popular Candy Recalled for Choking Hazard The sour candy was sold at major retailers, including Walmart. Ricky Joy

A popular sour candy sold at major retailers has been recalled. The Ricky Joy Company issued the warning for its Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy Bottles. Walmart, Forman Mills, H-E-B, and CandyFunHouse.com have pulled 2.3 million bottles from shelves. The company said a batch of the candy’s famous rotating ball could detach, “posing a risk of serious injury or death from [the] choking hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company has sold the bottles nationwide since January 2023, but no injuries have been reported. Consumers who bought them are now told to stop using them immediately and contact the Ricky Joy Company for a refund. This development comes after the FDA recalled two chocolate bars, saying they contained prescription drugs called sildenafil and tadalafil found in erectile dysfunction medications like Viagra and Cialis. Juniper Granola also faced a recall in January for candy bars containing undeclared milk and soy, which poses a significant threat to people with allergies. After a staffing and leadership overhaul, the FDA and USDA have issued 162 food recalls in 2026 alone.

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