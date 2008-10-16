Post Debate Wrap

John the Plumber v. Barry the Croonerby Tina Brown

But during the last depression, what did everybody go see to soothe their troubles? Busby Berkeley musicals. It's Over. Obama Won.by Tucker CarlsonTime and again, McCain seemed close to completing an actual argument, only to pull back. Creepy Feelingby Jessi KleinGreat for Joe the Plumber. But what about Jill the Stripper and Bob the Pot Dealer? How to Think Like John McCainby Michael KinsleyHow to think like John McCain in six easy lessons. Blues in Slow Motionby Stanley Crouch By the end something truly unexpected happened: of the two men, Obama came to seem older. The 'Real' McCainby Paul AlexanderMcCain the fighter was back, with Barack Obama on the defense most of the night. Gamblers Take Noteby News ShrinkFrom McCain’s smile to Obama’s hands, our team of psychiatrists on what the candidates were really saying. By Drs. Stephen Josephson and James Pennebaker. Trading Placesby Ira StollOne of the tragedies of this campaign is that McCain, for all his Vietnam-era heroism, just isn't that strong a combatant.