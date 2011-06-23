Pottermore: J.K. Rowling Takes Harry Potter Online

CHEAT SHEET
Despite the coming of the final Harry Potter, the cash cow is still alive. After years of objection, J.K. Rowling has finally agreed to sell the Harry Potter books as ebooks.They will be sold directly to consumers as part of a new social-networking site called Pottermore. It will allow users to join one Hogwarts house and “travel through the first Harry Potter book, while collecting points and playing games,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Rowling will also enrich the Potterverse with new material about characters, plots, and places from her notes, which didn't make it into the published books. The site launches for the first million users on July 31 and opens to everyone in October.