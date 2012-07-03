Power Restoration Begins in D.C.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Thousands of residents in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding region finally had their power restored Tuesday, four days after a severe storm system tore through the area. Boxed meals were handed out to D.C. residents whose food had spoiled during the outage. Despite restorations, some 200,000 homes in the region were still without power by late afternoon, while other residents complained that felled trees and wires hadn’t been cleaned off streets. Temperatures remained high in the mid-90s, and the heat-related death toll climbed to nine in Virginia.