The Powerball jackpot rose to a staggering $1 billion for only the third time in its history after no winning ticket claimed a $900 million prize on Monday. The new 10-digit prize will be up for grabs at the next drawing on Wednesday, making it the seventh-largest lottery jackpot ever offered in the U.S. A winner would have the choice of taking an annuitized prize of about $1 billion or getting a single lump-sum payment of $516.8 million, according to Powerball. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the game’s April 19 drawing, when one Ohio ticket hit all six numbers and scooped a $252.6 million prize.