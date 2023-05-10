Man Arrested After Pregnant Florida Teen Found Dead in Alabama
‘I AM NOT OKAY’
A 19-year-old woman who vanished from her Florida home earlier this month was found dead on an unpaved road in Alabama early Wednesday, authorities said. Anastasia Gilley was four months pregnant when she disappeared on the night of May 3, shortly after “a scream” was heard near her house, according to a Facebook post by Gilley’s sister. “Her boyfriend did not do anything to her,” the sister, Crystal Taylor, wrote. “He has been in jail.” The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said later on Wednesday that a 33-year-old Alabama man named Marquis Devan McCloud had been arrested in Gilley’s death. McCloud, who has a lengthy criminal record and had been “uncooperative” in the ongoing investigation, was charged with capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, police said. “I am not okay,” Taylor wrote on Facebook. “Please pray for all of Anastasia friends & family.”