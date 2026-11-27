Pregnant Prisoner Escapes After Hijacking SUV
The 26-year-old escaped while returning to prison after a prenatal appointment.
A pregnant prisoner escaped from custody in New Mexico on Wednesday after taking control of a corrections SUV while returning to prison after a prenatal appointment, authorities said. Rebecca Taylor, 26, slipped out of her seat belt, climbed behind the wheel of the vehicle, and drove away when the team transporting her and another inmate stopped to get lunch at a Whataburger in Albuquerque. Taylor is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and was therefore unrestrained. “During transport, Taylor was able to take control of the vehicle and drive away,” corrections officials said in a statement. Authorities later recovered the corrections vehicle and Taylor’s prison jumpsuit, but a multi-agency search remains under way. “It is the understanding right now that one officer was with the vehicle but not inside of the vehicle when this occurred,” the New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Brittany Roembach said. Corrections officials have asked anyone who sees Taylor to call 911 immediately. “Please be aware that wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react in unexpected ways when approached or confronted,” corrections officials said.
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