Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Prehistoric Human Remains Discovered in Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park

    ANCIENT

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

    Human remains discovered in Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes national park back in 2017 have been determined to be “most likely prehistoric in age,” park officials say. The remains were found by a visitor and later handed over to a lab for testing, but the news only became public this week when the findings were released. In a public notice, authorities say the remains “show characteristics of Native American populations” and were found on “lands that are recognized as the aboriginal land of The Tribes.” Park officials are said to be consulting several regional tribal communities on what should be done with the remains. “Our goal is to respect the ancestral remains that were found, and let the tribes determine the next steps,” Sleeping Bear Dunes park superintendent Scott Tucker was quoted saying by MLive.com.

    Read it at MLive.com