Prehistoric Human Remains Discovered in Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park
ANCIENT
Human remains discovered in Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes national park back in 2017 have been determined to be “most likely prehistoric in age,” park officials say. The remains were found by a visitor and later handed over to a lab for testing, but the news only became public this week when the findings were released. In a public notice, authorities say the remains “show characteristics of Native American populations” and were found on “lands that are recognized as the aboriginal land of The Tribes.” Park officials are said to be consulting several regional tribal communities on what should be done with the remains. “Our goal is to respect the ancestral remains that were found, and let the tribes determine the next steps,” Sleeping Bear Dunes park superintendent Scott Tucker was quoted saying by MLive.com.