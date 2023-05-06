CHEAT SHEET
President Biden Backs Son Hunter Biden During Federal Tax, Gun Probe
President Joe Biden said he is supporting his son as federal prosecutors decide whether to charge Hunter Biden with felony and misdemeanor counts related to tax evasion and gun crimes. “My son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said during an interview Friday. Hunter has maintained his innocence and has claimed that he has settled the tax issues. But the Department of Justice has been investigating the matter for four years, which has caught the attention of Republicans ahead of the 2024 presidential election. However, Biden doesn’t believe Hunter’s legal standing will affect the president’s push for re-election, saying, “It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”