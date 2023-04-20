Biden Expected to Announce 2024 Campaign Next Week: Report
BUILD BACK BETTER-ER
President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 re-election campaign next week, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Thursday. The president’s team is reportedly planning to drop a video announcing the campaign on Tuesday, April 25, a date that also marks the four-year anniversary of his entry into the 2020 race. The insiders warned that the announcement could still be postponed, however. Biden, 80, has repeatedly and informally suggested he intends to run for a second term, and faces no notable opposition on the path to securing the Democratic Party’s nomination. The White House declined to comment to the Post on any campaign announcement. “What I will say is that any announcement or anything that is related to 2024 certainly will not come from here,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.