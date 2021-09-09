Biden to Schools Threatened by Mask Mandate Bans: ‘I Will Have Your Back’
THROWING SHADE
On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed school officials across the nation, saying that if their states’ governors won’t acquiesce to measures designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, “I will use my powers as president to get them out of the way.” The warning was part of a speech detailing his plan to fight the ongoing pandemic, as burgeoning case numbers associated with the delta variant of COVID-19 strain some states’ resources to their limits. The governors of these states—notably, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas—have sought to ban local public health initiatives like mask mandates in schools. Biden did not name any state leader in his speech, but called on “all governors to require vaccinations for all teachers and staff.”
He then addressed the country’s school officials trying to keep students from contracting the virus, saying, “I’ll always be on your side. Let me be blunt—my plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you and these life-saving actions.” The president noted that some governors have tried to “pick a fight” with educators, threatening to cut salaries or fire employees over mask mandates: “Talk about bullying in schools.” He promised any teacher or school official who has their pay withheld over a mask mandate “will have that pay restored by the federal government. 100 percent.” Biden added, “I promise you: I will have your back.”