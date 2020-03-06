Trump: Warren Lost Primary Because, Unlike Me, She’s ‘Very Mean’
President Trump, who has called people he doesn’t like everything from “dummy” to “dopey” to “low class slob,” said Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was unsuccessful in her 2020 bid because she was too mean—unlike him.
Speaking briefly to reporters in the White House on Friday morning, Trump was asked whether he thought sexism was a factor in Warren dropping out. “I think lack of talent was her problem. She had a tremendous lack of talent,” Trump responded. “She was a good debater, she destroyed Mike Bloomberg very quickly like it was nothing, it was easy for her. But people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person. And people don’t like her. People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”
On Thursday night, during a Fox News town hall in Pennsylvania, Trump defended his nasty rhetoric by saying he wouldn’t have won the election if he didn’t “hit back” at people who attacked him. “When they hit us, we have to hit back. I really feel that. You can’t turn your cheek,” he said.