CHURCH HORROR Priest Killed in Freak Crucifix Accident During Livestreamed Mass While delivering a sermon on the fragility of human existence, a clergyman was struck down live on social media. Archdiocese of Guayaquil

Worshippers watching an evening religious broadcast witnessed a fatal freak accident when a heavy wooden cross suddenly detached from an altar wall, hitting and killing a priest. The tragedy unfolded at Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, the largest city in Ecuador. Father Patricio Sánchez Molinari was delivering a sermon on life’s fleeting nature, urging parishioners not to waste time on cellphones. “One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,” he told his congregation. “The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family—that time is the best spent.” Moments later, the massive crucifix mounted above the altar tore free, striking Sánchez directly on the head before he could react. Horrified viewers watched congregants scream and scramble toward the altar as the broadcast abruptly ended. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death, stating he had gone to the “House of the Father to enjoy his presence and glory.” Local officials have yet to explain the fixture’s structural failure. Sánchez belonged to the Roman Catholic Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.

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