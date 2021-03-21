U.K. Primary School Lashes Out at Moms’ ‘Skimpy’ Clothes
‘PLAYGROUND ETIQUETTE’
A primary school in West Sussex, England, admonished parents for picking up their children in miniskirts, low-cut tops, and other clothing that “looks like underwear,” according to The Sun.
A letter sent to families by Seymour Primary School titled “Playground Etiquette” reportedly requested that parents dress appropriately when dropping off or collecting their kids. “Wearing clothes that are too skimpy or for other times of day is not setting a good example,” the letter said, according to The Sun.
Reaction among parents was mixed, per the tabloid. “I’ve seen mums in dressing gowns and slippers, and one wearing a see-through mini skirt and crop top on a cold, spring day—you could literally see everything,” The Sun quoted one as saying. Another, however, apparently called the letter “over the top,” and took offense at its tone.
In response, the school issued a statement to a local news outlet, the Crawley Observer, which ran a story noting that the letter had generated “national headlines.” “Whilst well intended as guidance,” the statement said, “the school acknowledges the wording could have been less prescriptive.”