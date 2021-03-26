Prince Albert of Monaco: Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview ‘Did Bother Me’
A ROYAL CALLOUT
Prince Albert of Monaco was not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. “It did bother me a little bit,” he said. “I can understand where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had told Oprah about racism they’d experienced within the royal quarters, including one incident in which a family member conveyed concerns about their son’s skin tone. Markle also told Oprah that she was suicidal during her stay with the royal family, but failed to receive any medical help when she had requested it. Prince Albert, reportedly one of the richest royal leaders in the world, insisted: “I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, these types of conversations, should be held within the intimate quarters of the family.” “It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that,” the 63-year-old added.