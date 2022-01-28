Prince Andrew Relinquishes Another Royal Perk: His Golf Club Membership
PUTTERED OUT
Prince Andrew just lost another title as he fights a sexual assault lawsuit: golf club member. The disgraced royal informed The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews in Scotland that he could no longer be a member, according to CNBC. “We respect and appreciate his decision,” the golf club said in a statement. The move came two weeks after the queen stripped Andrew of his royal titles and military affiliations. Andrew is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre while serving as a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. He has denied all charges and claimed not to know Giuffre, despite a photograph showing his hand around her waist while standing next to Epstein’s lover, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking offenses last year, while Andrew has repeatedly lost bids to have Giuffre’s lawsuit tossed.