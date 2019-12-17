Prince Andrew Seen Leaving Buckingham Palace Christmas Party
If you think your family Christmas is fraught with drama, how does this one sound? Prince Andrew was snapped leaving Buckingham Palace on Monday night after attending the Queen’s staff Christmas party alongside Prince Charles, just weeks after they forced Andrew to retire from royal duties following his disastrous interview about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Palace sources told Mail Online that the Duke of York was allowed to attend because it was a private event and falls outside the family’s official royal duties. The Queen hosts a party for her staff every year. Earlier in the day, Virginia Roberts Giuffre—the woman who alleges she was brought to Britain at the age of 17 and ordered by Epstein to have sex with Andrew—tweeted a message to Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. She wrote: “I bet they’re going through hell, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone... Their father should have thought about that before he decided to hang around known pedos and even participate in their abuse.”